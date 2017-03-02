Police dog handler remains 'critical' after collision

Award-winning officer George Shearer was seriously injured in crash near Peterhead.

A90: Officer seriously injured in crash. Brian Smith/JasperImage

An award-winning police officer remains in a critical condition following a crash in Aberdeenshire.

Dog handler George Shearer is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for injuries suffered in the collision near Peterhead on Tuesday night.

The 46-year-old's van was badly damaged in the crash with a Vauxhall Astra on the A90 outside Auchiries.

The 58-year-old car driver is not believed to have been seriously injured in the crash and two dogs travelling in the police van also escaped harm.

Mr Shearer was recognised for his work at the Scottish Parliament in 2015 after winning the Above and Beyond award at an annual ceremony organised by Police Scotland.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash, which shut the A90 for several hours from midnight on Tuesday.

