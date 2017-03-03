Five fishermen rescued from sinking boat in bad weather

The crew called for help when the fishing vessel began taking on water off Shetland.

Rescue: RNLI was involved in operation (file pic). RNLI

Five fishermen have been rescued after their vessel sank in bad weather off Shetland.

The crew called for help at around 6.50am on Friday when the fishing vessel began taking on water.

Lerwick RNLI and the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Shetland both went to the scene.

The crew were safely taken on-board the lifeboat.

Mark Rodaway, commander for the UK Coastguard, said: "This was a difficult rescue in awful weather.

"The lifeboat was finding it hard to get alongside and the fishing vessel had sunk. But I'm pleased to say that all five fishermen have been rescued."

Kirkwall RNLI were involved in a 17-hour rescue off Orkney on Thursday after a boat's net became entangled in its propeller.

The team set off at 8am and returned to harbour with the Sunrise in tow at 12.50am on Friday.

