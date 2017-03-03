BrewDog to shift focus to US after Scots hotel row

The craft beer maker now hopes to build its first hotel in Columbus, Ohio.

BrewDog: The firm's brewery in Ellon. BrewDog

BrewDog has revealed plans to build its first hotel in the US after plans for a similar development in Aberdeenshire stalled.

The beer maker intended to buy up almost 12 acres of council-owned land next to its Ellon brewery for the £5m development.

BrewDog valued the plot at £58,500 but Aberdeenshire Council said it was worth £3.5m.

After failing to reach an agreement, BrewDog now plans to build its first hotel near its newly opened brewery in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio: Artist's impression of new hotel development. BrewDog

A spokesman for the firm said: "You may well have read about our recent attempts to build a BrewDog hotel near our Ellon brewery in Aberdeenshire, which we are still hopeful of getting over the line."

"We have already kicked off the design process for the DogHouse Columbus and the features of the hotel and rooms are being dialled in as we speak," they added.

BrewDog accused Aberdeenshire Council of putting its own interests "over those of the people they supposedly serve".

The local authority claims BrewDog is assessing the land "vastly below market value".

