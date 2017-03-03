Dramatic footage of sailors' rescue from sinking trawler

The crew of the Ocean Way were forced to abandon ship by jumping into the sea.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5346570026001-lifeboat-rescue.jpg" />

The dramatic rescue of five sailors from a sinking fishing boat has been caught on camera.

The crew of the Ocean Way called for help after the trawler began taking on water off Shetland at 6.50am on Friday.

Lerwick RNLI reached the vessel first and two men went aboard to try to pump water out of the hull.

The Ocean Way could not be saved, however, and the crew were forced to abandon ship by leaping into the sea.

They were then winched aboard a lifeboat while a coastguard rescue helicopter hovered overhead.

UK Coastguard commander Mark Rodaway said: "The lifeboat had a difficult time trying to safely get alongside the fishing vessel which subsequently sunk.

"But I'm delighted to say that all five fishermen are safe and well and the fact that they were all wearing life jackets ensured that they had the best chance of survival."

Kirkwall RNLI was involved in a gruelling 17-hour rescue off Orkney on Thursday after a boat's net got caught in its propeller.

The team set off at 8am and returned to harbour with the Sunrise in tow at 12.50am on Friday after battling high waves and gusts of up to 40mph.

