Mother's flesh-eating bug ordeal after dodgeball injury

Lesley Kane, 35, had to have left breast removed as well as parts of her torso and back.

Lesley Kane: Mother reveals ordeal after suffering flesh-eating bug. SWNS

A young mother was nearly killed and had to have one of her breasts removed because of a flesh-eating bug she caught after playing dodgeball.

Lesley Kane, 35, used to be healthy and enjoyed nothing more than keeping fit in her free time before she took part in a game of dodgeball during which she suffered a tiny graze on her chest.

The small wound then led to an ordeal for Ms Kane and she was rushed to hospital four days later with little more than a 12-hour window to save her life.

Doctors discovered she was suffering from sepsis and a bacterial infection called necrotising fasciitis, a deadly flesh-eating bug.

She was taken into intensive care and underwent a series of operations to remove her left breast, as well as parts of her torso and back.

The brave mother-of-two fought her way back from the brink of death but says she is still struggling to recover six months on.

She said: "I was having flu symptoms but thought I could sleep them off. Just a few days later I was in hospital fighting for my life.

Hospital: The mother had to spend two months in medical care. SWNS

"The doctors tried to establish what was wrong with me. They knew it was blood poisoning but they didn't know what was causing it.

"After various tests and scans, they realised that I had contracted that bacteria. I think they worked out that the only place where there was an injury was a mark to my chest. It was bruised but there was no obvious injury.

"I am assuming they knew there was a graze there. It was so small that I hadn't noticed it. When I think about it, it was my flesh rotting. I was being killed by a flesh-eating bug.

"My body was shutting down at this point. The doctors said there was a 12-hour window and that if they did not operate I was going to die."

The ordeal began when Ms Kane, of Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, was hit in the chest during a game of dodgeball with friends and colleagues on August 3 last year.

She did not notice any pain or symptoms but developed flu-like symptoms which kept getting worse in the following days and decided to go ahead with a family holiday to the Netherlands with her husband Stephen, 40, and two daughters, aged seven and nine, on August 6.

Ordeal: Lesley Kane with husband Stephen after ordeal. SWNS

However, one day after their arrival, she was severely ill with fever and her concerned family phoned emergency services who checked her over and rushed her to hospital.

She said: "I was pretty much out of it. They hooked me up to drips and medicine and gave me whatever they could to keep me comfortable.

"They operated on me before midnight. They removed part of my chest, they cut a T-shape from shoulder to shoulder and then removed my left breast, part of my torso and my side down to my hip. My husband said I had four operations over 24 hours to remove the bacteria."

Ms Kane was in intensive care for nine days battling for her life and finally awoke on August 15. She added: "A week of my life was gone. I was still heavily sedated but there wasn't much going through my head from what I remember.

"I just remember that I wasn't surprised that it was my left side and it was the breast cause that was one of my last memories that they were scanning my chest.

"I knew that if there was something wrong, that that was the problem. But I didn't know what I had or what I'd done. I think my initial surprise was that I'd been asleep for so long.

Scar: Lesley Kane had to have left breast and part of torso removed. SWNS

"To find out that it was over a week was quite shocking. It was just my husband that was there when I woke up. He never left my side."



Due to the complicated operations and damage to her tissue she was forced to spend two months in medical care and had to relearn basic day-to-day activities such as walking, writing, and even brushing her teeth.

She added: "I was treated as a burns patient. The doctors don't know how I managed to survive, I shouldn't be here really. They waited until I wasn't critical and put on like a vacuum thing to heal the wound to take away the bacteria and allow the healing.

"I went on to have four skin grafts. They grafted from my left leg. There were several surgeries and I took each day to try and improve my strength.

"When I left Holland, I was still using a wheelchair. I had to continue building my strength back up. I came back to Scotland but wasn't able to go back to my life as it was before.

"I still couldn't walk a great distance or carry out tasks like I used to with a wealth of energy.

"My day-to-day life was no longer how it was. I was tired, very tired, all of the time and on a lot of pain relief.



"I'm still not quite there. I feel my mind is 100% on it but my body just can't keep up with me.

"I'm getting there. I've returned to fitness and my physio and I'm trying to build my strength up but it's a long journey and I have years of surgeries ahead to reconstruct and improve my scars.

"The support of my family and friends has helped me entirely. They've all been by my side, from things like leaving food at my doorstep to doing my cleaning, helping with school runs to helping my husband with everything around the house.

"I've never been short of help. It's been amazing and overwhelming."

Ms Kane said she wants to share the story about her incredible fight in a bid to warn others that even the slightest health issues can develop into serious conditions.

She added: "My message to other would be don't ever take life for granted."