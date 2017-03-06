Woman charged with attack on 68-year-old street pastor
The female victim was allegedly assaulted in Aberdeen city centre on Friday night.
A woman has been charged with an attack on a 68-year-old street pastor.
The assault reportedly took place in Aberdeen city centre on the night of Friday, March 3.
An 18-year-old woman is expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on March 28.
The Street Pastors are Christian volunteers who look after weekend revellers in a number of UK cities.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "During the evening of March 3, a 68-year-old female street pastor was reportedly assaulted in Aberdeen city centre.
"An 18-year-old female was traced and subsequently charged.
"It is anticipated she will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, March 28."
