Woman charged with attack on 68-year-old street pastor

The female victim was allegedly assaulted in Aberdeen city centre on Friday night.

Police: Woman due in court over incident (file pic). ©SNS Group

A woman has been charged with an attack on a 68-year-old street pastor.

The assault reportedly took place in Aberdeen city centre on the night of Friday, March 3.

An 18-year-old woman is expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on March 28.

The Street Pastors are Christian volunteers who look after weekend revellers in a number of UK cities.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "During the evening of March 3, a 68-year-old female street pastor was reportedly assaulted in Aberdeen city centre.

"An 18-year-old female was traced and subsequently charged.

"It is anticipated she will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, March 28."

