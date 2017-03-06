Restaurant owner offers jobs to teenage fire starters

William Bird 'dares' pair to take up challenge after incident in Inverurie.

Fennel Restaurant: Fire extinguished before it could spread. Google 2017

A restaurant owner has offered jobs to two teenagers who started a fire at his premises.

William Bird "dared" the pair to take up his offer of work at the Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

The fire on Sunday, which involved balled-up newspaper being set alight at the back of the Burn Lane establishment, was extinguished before it could spread.

In a Facebook post, Mr Bird said: "To the two young lads who tried to set a fire at Fennel tonight, I'm offering you a job.

"Come see inside, what we do, the real lives of the men and women who work here, whose livelihoods depend on what we do, the innocent diners, locals you put at risk."

"I don't give a f*** what your issue is. I have bigger fish to fry."

He added: "So, if you're ballsy enough to do what you did earlier, you're ballsy enough to take up my challenge. I dare you, come work for me. It's not for the faint-hearted, takes something pretty special.

"Think you're up to it, gentlemen?"

A police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are under way and anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."

