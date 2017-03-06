Police dog handler in stable condition after A90 crash

A 'much loved' Labrador involved in the collision has been put down.

A90 crash: Handler George Shearer 'stable' but police dog Sam dies. Brian Smith/Police Scotland

An award-winning police officer is now in a "stable" condition after a collision in Aberdeenshire but a dog involved in the crash has been put down.

The collision between a Police Scotland dog van and a Vauxhall Astra took place on the A90 at Auchiries near Peterhead at 11.50pm on Tuesday.

Police dog handler George Shearer, 46, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remained in critical condition for several days.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian confirmed on Monday his condition is now "stable".

Nine-year-old black Labrador Sam was put down, however, following complications with surgery.

Superintendent Steven Irvine, of the specialist operations unit, said: "As a force we care a great deal about our dogs and although it was an extremely difficult decision to make, it was agreed with very heavy hearts this was the best course of action for Sam.

"Sam was a much-loved and valued member of the Police Scotland family - as is the case with all our dogs - and he will be sorely missed.

"We are extremely proud of the fantastic crime-fighter Sam became and will always be grateful to him for the loyalty he showed his handler and the force."

The 58-year-old Astra driver was not seriously injured in the crash and another dog travelling in the police van was also unharmed.

Mr Shearer was recognised for his work at the Scottish Parliament in 2015 after winning the Above and Beyond award at an annual ceremony organised by Police Scotland.

