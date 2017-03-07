Search for German man whose jacket was found at cliffs

Benjamin Ludvig's belongings were discovered in Cove Bay, Aberdeenshire.

Benjamin Ludvig: Bid to trace man.

Police want to trace a German man whose belongings were found at cliffs in Aberdeenshire.

Property owned by Benjamin Ludvig, including his jacket, was discovered by a walker at Cove Bay on Monday.

The same person reported seeing a man in a similar jacket in the same area the day before.

It is unclear how the 34-year-old's belongings got there or why Mr Ludvig was in Cove.

Police inspector Mark Stephen, of North East Division, said: "Personal belongings apparently relating to Benjamin Ludvig were recovered near the clifftop on the coastal path near Cove.

"We are keen to establish if he was the male wearing the red waterproof jacket and that he is safe and well. At this time we don't know what Mr Ludvig's connections are to the area.

"I would ask that anyone who has any knowledge of the current whereabouts of Mr Ludvig, where he has been staying or any other information about him to get in touch with us on 101.

"Similarly if you were the male wearing the red waterproof jacket in the area on Sunday and are unconnected to Mr Ludvig we would like to hear from you too."

