Boy charged over restaurant fire that prompted job offer

The 13-year-old will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Fennel Restaurant: Owner William Bird made job offer after blaze. Google 2017

A teenage boy has been charged over a blaze at a restaurant that prompted the owner to offer work to whoever was responsible.

The fire broke out at the back of the Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, on Sunday.

On Monday, owner William Bird challenged those responsible to take up his offer of work.

A 13-year-old boy has now been charged and will be reported to Police Scotland's Youth Justice Management Unit.

Local sergeant Sandra Crighton said: "I would like to thank members of the community for their information and help with this particular investigation."

