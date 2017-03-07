Former personal assistant stole £23,000 from viscount

Naomi Barrett bought kitchen appliances and artworks during spending spree.

Crimonmogate: Barrett embezzled cash while working at estate. STV

A viscount's former personal assistant embezzled almost £23,000 from her employer.

Naomi Barrett, 53, went on a spending spree, buying kitchen appliances and artworks while working at Crimonmogate estate in Aberdeenshire.

She also withdrew cash from Viscount Petersham's credit card while committing the crime last year.

Barrett, of Branscome in Devon, admitted the offence and appeared in court for sentence on Tuesday.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Rory McAlister said the former employee had access to the company credit card as part of her role working for his business near Fraserburgh.

He said: "In December 2015, the complainer and the accused made a verbal agreement that she would live rent free at a property owned by the complainer."

The court heard it was agreed she could install a shower and two stoves.

Mr McAlister said: "In January 2016, the accused went to Aberdeenshire Fireplaces in Mintlaw and ordered the two stoves.

"She later paid for them using the company credit card.

"It wasn't until May 2016 that the complainer had a concern about possible financial irregularity on the credit card through the purchases that had been carried out."

The court heard the business owner noticed a number of "unauthorised purchases" and Barrett was interviewed.

Mr McAlister said: "She admitted full responsibility and accepted that she had used the credit to purchase various items totalling up to the figure in the charge without the authorisation of the complainer."

The court heard hundreds of pounds of cash had been withdrawn from ATMs on various occasions.

The credit card had also been used to buy the stoves and paintings from an art gallery in Banff.

Defence lawyer Stewart Flowerdew said his client had money to fully reimburse her former employer but had not approached him because their relationship was now "somewhat strained".

He said: "She was quite keen for the money to be paid at an early date."

Background reports prepared for the court stated Barrett was not fit enough to carry out unpaid work in the community as part of her punishment due to health conditions.

Mr Flowerdew said his client had been assessed as being at low risk of offending and suggested she would benefit from assistance such as counselling.

Sheriff Andrew Milligan told her: "You have pled guilty to this serious offence of embezzlement to the tune of almost £23,000 which you improperly obtained essentially from your employment by using a credit card which had been made available to you in order to meet legitimate expenses in connection with your work.

"And this offence was committed over a substantial period of time, over a year, so its undoubtedly a serious matter, Miss Barrett."

Sheriff Milligan noted that Barrett, who lives with her mother, had a previous conviction from 2005 which also related to dishonesty connected to another job.

He said he was persuaded not to impose a custodial sentence due to her "significant" health issues and the fact she was at low risk of reoffending.

Barrett was ordered to carry out a community payback order with an 18-month supervision order and a compensation requirement.

She was told to repay the embezzled cash by April 7 or face the possibility of going to jail.

Barrett refused to comment when she left court.

She previously admitted a charge of embezzling £22,973.00 while employed as the personal assistant of Viscount Petersham and CMG Events between February 2015 and April 2016.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.