Missing German man safe after jacket found at cliffs
Benjamin Ludwig's belongings were discovered in Cove Bay, Aberdeen, on Tuesday.
A missing German man whose belongings were found on a clifftop has been found safe.
Concerns were raised for Benjamin Ludwig's welfare after his jacket and other items were discovered by a walker in Cove Bay, Aberdeen, on Monday.
On Wednesday, Police Scotland reported that Mr Ludwig had been found safe and well.
A spokesman said: "Benjamin Ludwig, for whom concern was expressed following personal belongings being found in the Cove area of Aberdeen, has been traced safe and well.
"The public and media are thanked for their assistance, which enabled us to trace Mr Ludwig."
