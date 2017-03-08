Scotland's largest flood prevention scheme launched

The £86m project is designed to protect the town of Elgin from the River Lossie.

Elgin: Area has been severely hit by flooding.

Scotland's largest flood prevention scheme has been officially launched in Moray.

The £86m project is intended to protect Elgin from the River Lossie, which has burst its banks four times since the late 1990s.

Construction began in 2011 and was completed in January after a series of delays.

In August 2014, while still unfinished, the defences protected around 350 homes and businesses from flooding and helped prevent an estimated £29m of damage.

They include a series of embankments, flood walls and bridges designed to hold back and re-route water.

Flooding: Car partially submerged during heavy rain in 2014. Debbie Webster

At the official launch on Wednesday, environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "Flooding can have devastating consequences.

"I am therefore delighted to be here today to open this new scheme which will provide lasting flooding protection for homes and businesses in Elgin.

"The Scottish Government is committed to reducing flood risk across Scotland and will continue to make available £42m a year to fund important projects such as this to protect communities most at risk of flooding."

The Elgin Flood Alleviation Scheme, which is the biggest civil engineering project undertaken in Moray, is expected to safeguard around 1130 properties.

It has been 70% funded by the Scottish Government.

