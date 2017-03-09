Driver trapped in vehicle after crash in Aberdeenshire

The collision happened on the road north of Fyvie shortly after 7am on Thursday.

Crash: Emergency services called to A947 collision (file pic). © STV

A driver has been cut free from their vehicle after a collision in Aberdeenshire.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the A947 near Fyvie at around 7am on Thursday, blocking the road.

Two people are believed to have been involved and firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to free one of them.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 7.20am and we sent two appliances from Turriff and Inverurie.

"There were two vehicles involved. One casualty self-rescued and the second was trapped in their vehicle. We used hydraulic cutting gear to free them."

