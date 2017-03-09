Carer told autistic boy to 'shut up and be normal'

Povilas Stirblys also called the boy a 'brat' and held him against a door.

Struck off: Povilas Stirblys was employed by Grampian Autistic Society (file pic). Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

A carer who told a young autistic boy to "shut up and be normal" has been struck off.

Povilas Stirblys called the boy a "f*****g brat" and picked him up and held him against a door.

The support worker, who was employed by the Grampian Autistic Society in Aberdeen, also left another young child on their own, allowing them to wander out of the building unaccompanied.

Mr Stirblys has now been removed from the carers register after a fitness to practice hearing in front of the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The panel said: "We did not consider that there had been a 'sustained' pattern of behaviour. That was putting matters too highly.

"Nonetheless, there was a pattern of behaviour on the day in question which affected two service users, AA and BB. The behaviour in question had put those service users at risk.

"The potential consequences of that behaviour could have been very serious, in particular by potentially putting service user BB at real risk of danger."

AA is so severely autistic that he is forced to use a system of pictures to communicate.

Mr Stirblys had received training in how to deal with vulnerable children like AA, the SSSC said.

The panel noted it received a "limited" apology from the carer, but the SSSC's decision prevents Mr Stirblys from working as a carer in Scotland.

