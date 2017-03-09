Man badly injured during attack at house in Aberdeen

Assault linked to disturbance on Great Northern Road earlier on Wednesday.

Attack: Police following positive line of inquiry (file pic). PA

A man was seriously injured during an attack at a house in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the property on Pennan Road, Tillydrone, at 7pm on Wednesday.

On arrival they found a badly injured 28-year-old man.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment where staff said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Police say they are following a positive line of inquiry and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective sergeant Jamie Sherlock said: "We understand there may have been a related disturbance in the Great Northern Road area earlier in the day involving a group of men, so would also appeal to anyone who has information about this to let us know.

"These were completely contained and isolated incidents with no threat to the wider public at any stage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, where details can be given anonymously.

