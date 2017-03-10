  • STV
Emergency declared after co-pilot takes unwell on plane

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The aircraft touched down at Shetland's Sumburgh Airport on Thursday evening.

Loganair: Saab 340 landed at Sumburgh (file pic).
Loganair: Saab 340 landed at Sumburgh (file pic). ©Phillip Caper Creative Commons (Cropped)

An emergency was declared at an airport after a co-pilot of a plane became unwell.

Paramedics, the RNLI and fire crews were put on alert during the incident at Shetland's Sumburgh Airport on Thursday.

The Saab 340, which was carrying 16 passengers and three crew, touched down safely.

Loganair said the co-pilot was conscious throughout the incident and will return to work.

A spokesman for the airline said: "Flight BE6939 was enroute from Kirkwall to Sumburgh.

"The first officer became unwell so the captain of the Saab 340 aircraft informed air traffic control at Sumburgh and proceeded to land safely at Sumburgh Airport, met by emergency services as is procedure in these situations.

"Loganair's pilots and crew are extensively trained to deal with this type of scenario and the captain landed the aircraft safely and ahead of schedule.

"The first officer was conscious throughout and will return to flying duties in due course."

