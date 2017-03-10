  • STV
'Potentially lethal' teddy bears spark urgent warning

Chris Foote

An exposed wire from one of the teddies became wrapped around a toddler's neck.

Teddies: Moray Council warning over dangerous toys.
An urgent warning has been issued about "potentially lethal" teddy bears after a toddler was found with electrical wiring wrapped around her neck.

The teddies were described as "one of the worst examples of unsafe toys" that Moray Council's trading standards officers had ever seen.

After purchasing two soft toys from the online retailer Wish.com, the girl's parents left one of them in her crib.

The toddler managed to open a zip at the back of the teddy and expose a length of electrical cord, which became tangled around her neck.

She had also pulled a significant amount of stuffing out of the bear and put it in her mouth.

Moray Council trading standards manager, Peter Adamson, said his staff were shocked at how dangerous the toys were.

"Protecting children from dangerous toys is one of our highest priorities and it was shocking when these teddy bears were brought to our notice," he said.

"It would appear that because the toys were bought direct online, they had evaded all of the normal checks that would normally take place when goods are imported into the EU and the UK.

"Fortunately, in this instance no harm came to the child but we need to warn potential purchasers of the risks they take when buying toys for young children from suppliers who cut corners."

