Football legend Denis Law to receive freedom of Aberdeen

The former striker is Scotland's joint top goalscorer alongside Kenny Dalglish.

Denis Law: Scotland legend will be given freedom of home city. SNS

Scotland and Manchester United legend Denis Law will be granted the freedom of Aberdeen.

A move has been by his home city to grant Scotland's joint top goal scorer the honour.

The 77-year-old, who is immortalised in a statue alongside teammates Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best at Old Trafford, was nicknamed the King during his 13 years at the club.

He netted 237 goals in 404 matches for United, during which time he was one part of the Holy Trinity with Charlton and Best.

Law scored 30 goals for Scotland - an achievement he shares with Kenny Dalglish - during a career in which he also featured for Manchester City and Italian side Torino.

Scotland: Law scored 30 goals for his country. SNS

On Friday, Aberdeen City Council confirmed a motion requesting the freedom of the city is bestowed upon Law will be rubber-stamped next week.

It states: "That this council confer the freedom of the city upon Denis Law CBE in recognition of his outstanding career as a world renowned footballer, his dedication to charitable endeavour, and his commitment to community sport in Aberdeen."

The move has been backed by 29 councillors, which meets the required support of two-thirds of members to be passed at the meeting next Wednesday.

Previous recipients of the honour include former Aberdeen FC manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999, comedy revue act Scotland the What? in 2008 and MRI scan pioneer Professor John Mallard OBE in 2004.

World Cup: Law playing for Scotland against Zaire in 1974. SNS

