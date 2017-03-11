Smash-and-grab sledgehammer raid at jewellery store

A number of watches were taken during the incident at K&C Jewellers in Ellon.

Raid: Thieves took watches and jewellery. STV

Thieves smashed their way into a jewellery store with a sledgehammer during an early morning raid.

Watches and jewellery were taken during the incident at K&C Jewellers in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday.

The thieves punched a hole in a window at the Bridge Street store and then reached through a metal shutter to remove the merchandise.

They are believed to have escaped with less than £1000 worth of goods.

A Police Scotland spokesman said enquiries are under way into the theft, which happened at around 4am.

Ellon: Shop was shut on Saturday. STV

