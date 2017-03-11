Smash-and-grab sledgehammer raid at jewellery store
A number of watches were taken during the incident at K&C Jewellers in Ellon.
Thieves smashed their way into a jewellery store with a sledgehammer during an early morning raid.
Watches and jewellery were taken during the incident at K&C Jewellers in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday.
The thieves punched a hole in a window at the Bridge Street store and then reached through a metal shutter to remove the merchandise.
They are believed to have escaped with less than £1000 worth of goods.
A Police Scotland spokesman said enquiries are under way into the theft, which happened at around 4am.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.