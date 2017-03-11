The discovery was made during a University of the Highlands and Islands excursion.

Orkney: Ancient axe head found in field (file pic). UHI

A 5000-year-old axe head has been discovered by an amateur archaeologist in Orkney.

The surprising find was made during an excursion led by yjr University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) on Thursday.

Gill Tennant stumbled across the axe head in a freshly ploughed field near the similarly-aged Maes Howe Chambered Cairn.

The sandstone blade appears to have been polished to give it a smooth surface but has been damaged by farm ploughs.

UHI spokesman Sean Page said: "It is a little exciting to think that the last person to have held this object- or even made it - could have been inside the buildings at the Ness of Brodgar, lived in the nearby landscape and maybe had relatives buried inside Masehowe.

The fieldwalking expedition was jointly funded by the Orkney Archaeology Society and Historic Environment Scotland.

