Caravan site evacuated after large wildfire breaks out
Fire crews are battling the blaze near Covesea Lighthouse in Lossiemouth, Moray.
A caravan site has been evacuated after a large wildfire broke out.
The gorse blaze began near Covesea Lighthouse in Lossiemouth, Moray, on Tuesday morning.
Moray Council said 26 residents at the Silver Sands caravan site were evacuated from the area as a result of the incident.
They have been taken to a rest centre at Lossiemouth High School.
Fire crews are tackling the blaze and the council said they are expected to remain on site into the night as winds are expected to increase.
The B9040 Lossiemouth to Hopeman road has been closed from the junction of B9135 to Williamston B9012 as a result of the gorse blaze.
A local diversion using the B9012 and B9135 has been put in place.
