Paddleboarders rescued after being swept out to sea

The three women got into difficulty amid high winds off Aberdeen beach.

Lifeboat: Aberdeen station launched vessels. ©:STV

Three paddleboarders were rescued by lifeboat crews after being swept out to sea in high winds.

The three women, who are believed to be students, got into difficulty off Aberdeen beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the public raised the alarm after seeing the women drift out to sea.

Aberdeen Lifeboat station launched its inshore and all-weather vessels.

The lifeboat crews were able to reach the women and return them to the shore, where an ambulance was waiting.

They were checked over by paramedics but did not require further medical attention.

