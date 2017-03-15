  • STV
  • MySTV

Town House roof repairs complete after costs treble

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Repairs to the 145-year-old building in Aberdeen cost £2.3m more than expected.

Town House: Iconic building during repairs in 2016.
Town House: Iconic building during repairs in 2016. STV

Scaffolding has finally been removed from Aberdeen Town House after an 18-month delay to repairs.

The revamp of the 145-year-old building was originally expected to cost £1.2m but last year STV News revealed the cost had spiralled to at least £3.5m.

The total budget for the works was increased to £4.2m, although the final cost has not yet been announced.

The scaffolding was finally removed from the town house over the weekend.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that the restoration of the roof of the town house is now complete.

"The scaffolding erected on Union Street came down over the weekend as the repairs came to a close."

She continued: "Work started on the roof in August 2014 and in the past two years the project has revealed many ornate and historic features which are unique to the UK.

"As the work progressed the scope was widened to account for additional structural issues which were previously not evident in initial assessments. This led to the schedule and budget being extended.

"This included the exposure of rotten wood in the building's four towers, found underneath the slates and lead last summer, which required to be replaced."

She added: "We made a commitment to bring this important civic building back to life and are delighted the project has now come to a close with fantastic results.

"The final cost of the project is still to be agreed."

Nearing completion: Scaffolding being taken down in February.
Nearing completion: Scaffolding being taken down in February. STV

Councillors were reportedly warned in 2015 that the cost of repairs to the A-listed building were expected to rise but the information was not made public.

It led opposition politicians to accuse the Labour-led administration of "secrecy" over the "shambolic" project.

Aberdeen City Council finance convener Willie Young said the full extent of the work only became clear after the restoration began.

Repairs were ordered after lead fell from the roof of the town house and landed on the pavement at the corner of Castle Street and Broad Street.

The works included the replacement of slates and rotten woodwork, as well as ironwork and lead detailing.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.