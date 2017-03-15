Motorist killed OAP in crash that injured two children

Anna-Marie Strachan caused death of 73-year-old James Thomson by dangerous driving.

A90 crash: Anna-Marie Strachan has been convicted. STV/Newsline

A woman has been found guilty of causing a pensioner's death by driving dangerously on a country road.

James Thomson, 73, died and three other people, including two young children, were seriously injured when Anna-Marie Strachan veered on to the wrong side of the A90 on July 31, 2014.

The 29-year-old, of Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, was seen drifting into the other lane in her blue Peugeot 308 and into the path of an oncoming Volkswagen Passat. She did not take any action to avoid the collision.

Mr Thomson, who was behind the wheel of the Passat, was badly injured in the head-on smash along with his 71-year-old wife Frances, who was a passenger in the car.

They were taken to hospital for treatment and Mr Thomson died the following day.

Another motorist travelling behind Strachan on the Fraserburgh to Peterhead road described the crash as an "explosion of plastic".

Steven Sutherland, 55, said he pulled over and ran up to the crash site as soon as he realised what had happened to help the casualties.

When he reached the Peugeot 308, another passing driver was trying to get two young children, aged two and seven, out of the car to safety because there appeared to be smoke inside the vehicle and he feared the car might be on fire.

Giving evidence in court, Mr Sutherland said he spoke to Strachan, who was clearly injured and trapped in the car.

He said she was sitting in the vehicle with a mobile phone in her hand and told him she was trying to call her brother.

Strachan went on trial accused of causing the collision after consuming prescription drugs and holding the phone but both allegations were later deleted from the charge.

The court was told there was no record of Strachan having made or received a phone call or text message on her phone when the crash happened.

She told a paramedic who arrived at the scene that she was taking pain relief for chronic back pain.

Another witness, Jacqueline Kelly, told the jury at Aberdeen High Court that she also saw the collision while travelling behind the Peugeot on the road near the village of Rathen.

Mrs Kelly said she could see no reason for the car in front of her to drift on to the other carriageway.

The court heard Mr Thomson, of Fraserburgh, suffered fractures on his right leg and died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary the next day.

His 71-year-old wife had bilateral rib fractures and the seven-year-old girl travelling in the Peugeot was found to have a small laceration on her spleen and fractured ribs.

A two-year-old boy was also injured.

Strachan was also admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a hip and ankle fracture and now walks with the aid of a walking stick.

She denied causing the crash when she went on trial last week but was found guilty of the offence by a majority verdict.

The jury of 11 women and four men took 50 minutes to reach their decision.

Sentence was deferred for background reports until April 12 at the High Court in Glasgow.

