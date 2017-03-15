Controversial £22m Union Terrace Gardens revamp backed

A debate over the plans was cut short after a row broke out between councillors.

Controversial plans for a £22m revamp of Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen have been narrowly voted through.

They were backed 21 to 20 at a meeting on Wednesday, where councillors approved the business case for the proposal.

A debate over the development was cut short after a heated row broke out in the council chamber.

The new design features a walkway from Union Street, a café and a staircase from Rosemount Viaduct.

Councillors voted against Sir Ian Wood's £140m vision for Union Terrace Gardens in 2012.

The City Garden Project was supported by slightly over half of the 85,000 people who took part in a consultation on the proposal, but politicians rejected the business case.

Sir Ian's scheme was championed by the then SNP-led council and opposed by Labour.

Current SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said on Wednesday: "I'm sure that most Aberdonians will remember Labour's promise to deliver improvements in the gardens after they scrapped the original plans.

"Five years on and we haven't seen any improvements, all we have seen is the administration spend millions of pounds putting together a plan.

"However, a plan is very far from actually delivering results."

