Scotland great Denis Law to receive freedom of Aberdeen

Award recognises footballer's career and dedication to community sport.

Legend: Law scored 30 times for Scotland (file pic).
Football legend Denis Law is to be given the freedom of his home city Aberdeen, council officials have revealed.

The former Scotland and Manchester United player said he is "delighted and honoured", and will receive the award in a ceremony later this year.

Aberdeen councillors voted on a motion on Wednesday to bestow the council's highest award.

The motion read: "That this council confer the freedom of the city upon Denis Law CBE in recognition of his outstanding career as a world-renowned footballer, his dedication to charitable endeavour and his commitment to community sport in Aberdeen."

The 77-year-old never played for Aberdeen but said the city has a "huge place in my heart".

At Manchester United he was part of the so-called "Holy Trinity" with George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton. He also played for Manchester City, Huddersfield Town and Torino during his career, and was named European Footballer of the Year in 1964.

Law was capped 55 times for Scotland and is the country's joint-highest scorer with Kenny Dalglish on 30 goals.

He said: "I'm so delighted to be honoured by my home city, it's a huge privilege and it means a great deal to me and to the rest of my family.

"I try to get back to Aberdeen as often as I can - the people and the football club have a huge place in my heart.

"I'm an Aberdeen supporter through and through, and I'm really looking forward to being back in the city later in the year to receive the award."

Recent recipients of the award include former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, comedy act Scotland The What? and the Highlanders, 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Aberdeen Lord Provost George Adam said: "Denis is not only a great ambassador for the city, he also supports an enormous amount of work in the local community and is involved in a number of charitable causes.

"This award is in recognition of his fantastic career, a celebration of his commitment to his home city and a huge 'thank you' from everyone in Aberdeen."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.