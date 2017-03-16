Man who asked child to get into car hunted by police

The stranger stopped 4x4 in Fochabers and asked the boy if he could take him home.

Approached: The boy was stopped by a man in a car on Sunday. PA

A man who pulled up next to a young boy and asked him to get into his 4x4 is being hunted by police.

The youngster, who police have not given an age for, was approached and spoken to by a man driving a silver vehicle on Sunday evening as he walked down the street in Fochabers, Moray.

He was stopped on Woodside Road at around 6.10pm and the stranger asked the child if he could take him home. The boy refused and the man drove off.

Police have now launched an investigation and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Constable Roy Cook said: "It could be there was no malice intended here however we would like to speak to the man involved or anyone who witnessed the incident to establish the full circumstances.

"The driver is described as a white man aged between 40 and 50 years of age, with a slim, long face, short grey hair and grey facial stubble. He spoke with a local accent.

"Police are keen to trace the driver of this vehicle and an elderly gentleman who was seen standing in the street at the time.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101."