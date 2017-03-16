Bird of prey rescued after getting tangled up in wire

The buzzard got caught in the discarded cable in a field in Maud, Aberdeenshire.

A bird of prey has been rescued after becoming entangled in a length of wire.

Ronald MacDonald, who lives nearby, spotted the bird as it tried to escape.

Mr MacDonald, 50, said: "The buzzard had about 35ft of wire stuck to it and it was trying to fly away.

"I went to my car and got some towels I use on my dog, covered the bird up and managed to get it untied."

The bird flew away apparently unharmed by its ordeal, Mr MacDonald added.

