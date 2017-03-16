Council objects to Aberdeen FC's £40m stadium plans

The Dons want to build a 20,000-seat ground at Kingsford to the west of the city.

Kingsford: Objection over controversial stadium plans.

Aberdeenshire Council has objected to Aberdeen FC's plans to build a new £40m stadium west of the city.

The Dons want to build a 20,000-seat ground at Kingsford to replace their current home at Pittodrie, near Aberdeen city centre.

Their chosen site is within the city limits but Aberdeenshire Council is being consulted on the plans.

On Thursday, a committee of Aberdeenshire councillors voted eight to seven against the proposal.

Following the meeting, Aberdeen FC vice-chairman George Yuill said: "I wouldn't say I'm disappointed.

"The city council makes the decision and there are a number of other consultees in this process, many of whom are supporters."

Opponents to the Kingsford stadium are concerned about the impact increased traffic could have on the local area, but Mr Yuill said there are "no other available sites" for the stadium.

Alastair McKelvie, spokesman for the pressure group No Kingsford Stadium, said: "It's been quite some debate, the club made some good points today but it's not sustainable.

"It's unfortunate they've chosen the wrong area to put the stadium in.

"It's not about it being in my backyard, it's about the impact it will have on Westhill."

