BP in talks over sale of largest North Sea pipeline

Ineos, which co-owns Grangemouth Oil Refinery, could take over the pipeline.

BP: Forties pipeline carries around 40% of British oil (file pic).

Energy giant BP is considering selling the UK's largest oil pipeline.

The Forties pipeline carries around 40% of British oil, transporting it from the middle of the North Sea to an onshore terminal in Aberdeenshire.

BP is considering selling the 100-mile pipeline to London-based Ineos, which already co-owns Scotland's only crude oil refinery at Grangemouth.

A BP spokesman said: "BP can confirm it is in discussions with Ineos regarding a potential sale of the Forties Pipeline System.

"We remain committed to communicating openly with staff and our stakeholders as soon as we are able, and as commercial confidentialities allow, if any deal is confirmed or agreed."

In January, BP announced plans to sell part of its stake in the Sullom Voe oil terminal.

The £68m deal with EnQuest also includes a 25% share in the Magnus field and a number of pipelines.

BP last year scrapped plans for a £500m gas processing facility near Sullom Voe which would have created 330 jobs, while cutting about 20% of its UK workforce.

About 120,000 people whose jobs were linked to the oil and gas sector in the UK are thought to have been made redundant since the slump began in early 2014.

Companies including BP, Shell and Wood Group have made significant cuts since the value of a barrel of oil plunged from a high of $110 in June 2014 to under $30.

The price now sits at around $50, but a lack of investment threatens the future of the North Sea.

The Queen opened the Forties pipeline in 1975, ceremonially "opening" the North Sea.

