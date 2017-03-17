Woman evicted from home over dog fouling complaints

Langstane Housing Association took action against tenant after problem persisted.

A woman has been evicted from her home in Aberdeenshire over dog fouling.

Langstane Housing Association received a series of complaints after the woman moved in and her pets repeatedly fouled in common areas of the development.

She was told she could no longer keep her dogs at the property but the problem continued.

Langstane Housing Association chief executive Helen Gauld said: "The association recognises that owning a pet can have a beneficial effect on the physical health and social well-being of our tenants.

"However, during our recent customer satisfaction survey, dog fouling was highlighted as a major antisocial behaviour issue for our tenants.

"We encourage responsible dog ownership and will work with individuals where there may be issues with their pets but if they repeatedly refuse to clean up after their dog then we will have no other option than to take action against their tenancy."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.