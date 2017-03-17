  • STV
  • MySTV

Funeral for sea kayaker who went missing for six days

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Dominic Jackson's body was found in Lybster after he set off from Portsoy.

Dominic Jackson: Family launches charity in his memory.
Dominic Jackson: Family launches charity in his memory.

A funeral has been held for a sea kayaker whose body was found in the Highlands last month.

Dominic Jackson set off from Portsoy harbour in Aberdeenshire on February 4 and was reported missing when he failed to return home to Laurencekirk the next night.

The 35-year-old's kayak was discovered almost 80 miles away near Lybster on February 7, along with his mobile phone. His body was found nearby two days later.

Mr Jackson's funeral was held at Fettercairn Parish Church in Aberdeenshire at 1.30pm on Friday.

Following his death, his family established a charity which promotes awareness of personal locator devices in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy in the future.

They called the accident "completely preventable" and a "senseless waste of a life".

"Dom was alone at sea in freezing conditions completely unknown to anyone and it wasn't until 36 hours after his disappearance that the alarm was first raised," they said.

"Dom's body was eventually found six days after first going missing, over 50 miles away from the primary search area.

"We feel the public has little awareness of how inexpensive technology such as PLB's can be used to prevent tragedies like this.

"We would like to use his legacy to prevent any other family having to go through the pain of such a senseless waste of life."

The charity, PLanB, has raised more than £16,000 to support its work so far, including a £5000 donation from Mr Jackson's father.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.