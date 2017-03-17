Funeral for sea kayaker who went missing for six days

Dominic Jackson's body was found in Lybster after he set off from Portsoy.

Dominic Jackson: Family launches charity in his memory.

A funeral has been held for a sea kayaker whose body was found in the Highlands last month.

Dominic Jackson set off from Portsoy harbour in Aberdeenshire on February 4 and was reported missing when he failed to return home to Laurencekirk the next night.

The 35-year-old's kayak was discovered almost 80 miles away near Lybster on February 7, along with his mobile phone. His body was found nearby two days later.

Mr Jackson's funeral was held at Fettercairn Parish Church in Aberdeenshire at 1.30pm on Friday.

Following his death, his family established a charity which promotes awareness of personal locator devices in the hopes of preventing a similar tragedy in the future.

They called the accident "completely preventable" and a "senseless waste of a life".

"Dom was alone at sea in freezing conditions completely unknown to anyone and it wasn't until 36 hours after his disappearance that the alarm was first raised," they said.

"Dom's body was eventually found six days after first going missing, over 50 miles away from the primary search area.

"We feel the public has little awareness of how inexpensive technology such as PLB's can be used to prevent tragedies like this.

"We would like to use his legacy to prevent any other family having to go through the pain of such a senseless waste of life."

The charity, PLanB, has raised more than £16,000 to support its work so far, including a £5000 donation from Mr Jackson's father.

