Workers taken off BP's Clair platform after power cut

BP said 105 non-essential staff were taken off the platform west of Shetland.

Clair: 105 personnel taken off BP platform west of Shetland. BP

Oil workers at BP's Clair platform in the North Sea have been taken off the site after a power outage early on Saturday morning.

The company said 105 non-essential personnel had been taken off the platform, 46 miles west of Shetland, as a precautionary measure.

The power cut occurred at around 5.45am, with 144 people on the platform.

The non-essential workers were taken to Shetland for temporary accommodation.

A spokesperson for BP said: "Following a power outage on the Clair platform west of Shetland, BP can confirm that - as a precautionary measure - we are initiating the downmanning of 105 non-essential personnel.

"The Clair platform lost power at approximately 5.45am on Saturday.

"The platform was not producing at the time. We are working to resolve the issue."

The Clair platform was taken offline for several weeks last October after a leak which saw about 95 tonnes of oil spill into the North Atlantic.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.