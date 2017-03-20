Third party charged after crash which left two in hospital

A 27-year-old man was charged after the two-vehicle collision in Aberdeenshire.

Road crash: Man arrested after two-vehicle collision in Aberdeen.

A man driving a BMW has been charged following a crash involving two other vehicles which left two people seriously injured in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said a black Vauxhall Corsa, driven by a 17-year-old male, and a blue Toyota Hilux crew cab, driven by a 27-year-old man, collided on the A947 north of Fyvie at 7.20am on Thursday, March 9.

Both drivers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where they were being treated for serious injuries.

Police later said another 27-year-old man, who was driving a blue BMW, had been charged in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Rob Warnock, from the Inverurie road policing unit, said: "We would like to thank the public for assistance provided in relation to the incident."

The BMW driver has been reported to the procurator fiscal and is expected to appear at Banff Sheriff Court at a later date.