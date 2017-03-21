Aberdeen city centre road closed after pedestrian death

Police Scotland have confirmed that the road will remain closed for a few hours.

Ongoing: The road will remain closed while emergency services attend PA

A main road in Aberdeen has been closed due to an ongoing police incident.

Police Scotland have confirmed that Huntley Street has been closed off after a person has died. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Huntley Street, between Chapel Street and Rose Street, is likely to remain closed for a few hours while police investigate.

Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.

