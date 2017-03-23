Two 12-year-olds burned after chemical thrown at them

Children treated in hospital, one for facial injuries, following attack in Aberdeen.

Two 12-year-old boys have suffered chemical burns after a substance was thrown at them.

They sustained "significant injuries" in the attack on Granitehill Road in Northfield, Aberdeen, at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The boys were taken to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital for treatment. One reportedly had facial injuries.

Police cordoned off the area, near a Coral bookmakers, as specialists from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attempted to identify and clear away the substance.

Officers want to trace two other boys, described as wearing dark clothing, in connection with the attack.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw, who is leading the investigation, said: "This has been a shocking and despicable incident against two young boys who have obviously been left upset and shaken by what has happened to them.

"They have been left with significant injuries and were taken to the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital for treatment.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and we are working with our colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as part of our investigation.

"There will be a police presence in the area for some time. However, the scene where this incident happened has been examined and I can assure the public it is safe."

Anyone with information was urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

DI Shaw added: "I can assure the local community that all resources available to us will be used to trace those responsible. It won't be tolerated."