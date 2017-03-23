Sleepwalker found in Asda fruit and veg aisle at 2.30am

A 23-year-old woman was taken home by police after her early hours trip in Aberdeen.

ASDA sleepwalker: Woman found in fruit and veg aisle.

A sleepwalking woman led to police being called after she was discovered wandering around ASDA at 2.30am looking for a watermelon.

The 23-year-old was discovered in the Garthdee supermarket in Aberdeen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers helped the woman - who wearing her nightdress and bare feet - to return to her home, reportedly a mile and half walk away.

In an anonymous post to the Fubar News Facebook page, the woman said she had gone on a walk around nearby Boots and Currys stores before going to the 24-hour ASDA in search of a watermelon.

She was woken up by an officer in the fruit and veg aisle, before being returned home safely.

The sleepwalker thanked police and staff at the supermarket for their help, and for providing her with "shoes, socks and a cup of tea" to warm herself up after the ordeal.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Police were called in relation to concerns for a female at around 2.30am at ASDA Garthdee."

"She was assisted home safely."