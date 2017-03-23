'No crime' in alleged chemical attack on 12-year-olds

The boys were treated for facial injuries at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital.

Investigation: Police confirmed 'no crime' took place. STV

Police have confirmed "no crime" took place after they received reports of two 12-year-old boys being burned in an alleged chemical attack.

On Thursday morning, officers had launched an appeal after the boys suffered "significant injuries" in the incident in Northfield, Aberdeen, the previous night.

Relatives of one of the boys had shared an image of their injuries on Facebook, stating "someone threw some sort of acid/chemical at him and his friend's faces."

Both boys were both taken to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital for treatment.

As part of their investigation, police had cordoned off an area near a Coral bookmakers in the city's Granitehill Road.

However, later on Thursday, Police Scotland issued an update on the incident.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: "Extensive inquiries have been carried out today by a team of officers who have established that no assault - nor any crime - has taken place.

"I appreciate the upset this has caused the local community today and would like to thank you all for your patience while our inquiries took place. I would also like to thank every member of the public who has provided information in relation to this investigation and thank the media for their assistance so far."