Suspicious package sparks evacuation of town square

An 'unidentified substance' was discovered at a pub in Keith, Moray, on Thursday.

Keith: Incident understood to centre on Crown Inn. Google 2017

A town square has been cordoned off as emergency services investigate a suspicious package found at a pub.

Police were called to Reidhaven Square in Keith following reports of an "unidentified substance" being found around 2.30pm on Thursday.

Fire crews are also at the scene.

It is understood the substance may have been in a package found at the Crown Inn in the Moray town.

The square has been closed although police say they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Detective chief inspector Kevin Walker said: "Officers are in attendance at the Reidhaven Square area of Keith following the discovery of an unidentified substance earlier this afternoon.

"As per protocol we are liaising with other emergency services at the scene as we carry out inquiries into what it is.

"I would stress we are aware of no threat to the public in any way and no one has been injured.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and at a very early stage and further information will be released when available. I would like to thank the local community for their patience while this incident is dealt with."

