'IS white powder letter' sparks emergency alert at pub

Reidhaven Square in Keith cordoned off after landlord finds unidentified substance.

Letter: Police said the substance was harmless. STV

Part of a Moray town was cordoned off after a suspect package was found in a pub.

Emergency services were called to Reidhaven Square in Keith after the landlord of the Crown Inn received a letter and a foil packet containing what police described as "an unidentified substance".

The letter claimed to be from the "UK IS Support Group".

It urged support for "the leader N Sturgeon" and local MP Angus Robertson.

The letter reads: "Please please support your MP SNP Angus Robertson and our sister vocal and financial supporter Gina Miller to stay in the EU as we have many more of our brothers and sisters wanting to join our brothers and sister in Glasgow with your help and our sympathies the leader N Sturgeon and you we can be a Muslim state in the next 30 years.

"So please keep the door open via the EU. May Allah be with you all."

In handwritten capital letters below, the package is described as "A little treat from Angus via Gina Miller promotion company - enjoy!"

The substance was found to be harmless and police stressed there was no danger to the public.

An investigation will now take place.

