Man seriously injured in head-on road collision on A98

Both drivers were taken to hospital after the crash near Portsoy, Aberdeenshire.

A male driver has been seriously injured in a head-on road crash on the A98 in Aberdeenshire.

Both drivers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the two-car collision, which happened at around 4.50pm on Friday.

The fire service, ambulance service and a heli-med attended the scene and the man was airlifted to hospital.

The woman who was driving the second car is thought to have suffered minor injuries and was transferred for treatment by road ambulance.

A passenger in one of the vehicles is also believed to have only minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "The road is closed and is expected to be closed for some time. Diversions are in place."

