Sleepwalking shopper vows to run marathon in her nightie

Ruth Rose was found wandering around Asda barefoot in the early hours last Thursday.

Sleepwalker: Violinist Ruth Rose was found barefooted in Aberdeen store.

A woman who sleepwalked to a supermarket to buy a watermelon plans to run the London marathon in her night dress for charity.

Ruth Rose, 23, was found wandering barefoot wearing only her nightie in the Asda supermarket in Garthdee, Aberdeen, in the early hours of Thursday, 23 March.

Staff discovered her in the fruit and veg aisle and police were called. They were able to wake Ms Rose and helped her return home, about a mile from the store.

Her anonymous message of thanks to those who helped her was shared online and she later disclosed her identity.

Ms Rose, who is a professional violinist orginally from Thurso, Caithness, has now said she will run the London Marathon in her nightie if she can meet a £2,000 fundraising target for the mental health charity, Mind.

Posting on Facebook, she said: "As this unexpectedly went viral, I have decided to come forward.

"Obviously I am slightly mortified but I can definitely see the funny side and I am trying to make the best out of this very bizarre situation."