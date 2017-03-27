North Sea oil firm reports major find west of Shetland

Hurricane Energy says undeveloped discovery could be the largest in the territory.

North Sea: New discovery is part of the Lancaster field, says company (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

An oil exploration firm has reported a major discovery west of Shetland.

Surveys by Hurricane Energy indicate that the Lancaster and Halifax oil fields are actually a single entity featuring a column of oil one kilometre deep.

This would make it the largest undeveloped discovery in the North Sea, said Hurricane.

Chief executive Dr Robert Trice said: "This is a highly significant moment for Hurricane and I am delighted that the Halifax well results support the company's view that its substantial Lancaster discovery has been extended to include the Halifax licence.

"We believe that the greater Lancaster area is a single hydrocarbon accumulation, making it the largest undeveloped discovery on the UK Continental Shelf.

"These are exciting times for Hurricane."

Hurricane reportedly needs to raise around £318m to develop the discovery and aims to begin producing oil from the Lancaster field in 2019.

Meanwhile, oil has begun to flow from Maersk's Flyndre field, which straddles the UK and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea.

Production is estimated to peak at around 10,000 barrels of oil per day and the field is expected to produce until at least 2023.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.