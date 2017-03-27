Man rescued from river after crashing mobility scooter

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening after the crash in Aberdeen.

River Dee: Man falls in after crashing scooter on Monday evening. Colin Smith/Geograph/Creative Commons/Cropped

A man has been rescued from Aberdeen's River Dee after crashing his mobility scooter.

The incident occurred around 6.20pm on Monday behind Robert Gordon University when the man, thought to be around 40, crashed the scooter and fell into the water.

Emergency services attended and recovered him from the river.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 6pm we were called to reports of a man crashing his mobility scooter into the River Dee.

"He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

