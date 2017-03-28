Paedophile 'who poured bleach on genitals' jailed

Allan Fraser admitted abusing three teenage boys over a 12-year period.

Court: Allan Fraser was jailed on Tuesday (file pic). PA

A paedophile who claimed he poured bleach on his genitals in a bid to stop sexually abusing boys has been jailed.

Service engineer Allan Fraser admitted molesting three boys between 2004 and 2016.

The court heard how one victim described being "frozen with fear'" as the 41-year-old sexually abused him.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday Lady Scott jailed Fraser for seven and a half years.

He will also be monitored in the community for three years after his release from prison.

Lady Scott told the accused: "You treated these boys as objects for your sexual gratification. You are assessed as a high risk of re-offending and I am satisfied you present a risk of harm to children.

"Your appalling conduct has affected your victims."

Fraser, of Great Western Road, Aberdeen, regularly abused one boy while he was meant to be looking after him as his mother was out for the night.

He molested the victim at a garage at an industrial estate in the city as well.

Fraser sexually assaulted the second boy when he was aged between 14 and 16 and also showed him pornographic videos.

The court heard that the abuse of the third victim started when he was 13. The offences were committed at various addresses in Aberdeenshire.

Defence counsel Lorraine Glancy said her client had attended a programme to prevent re-offending.

She added: "He accepts the damage to his victims will affect them for the rest of their lives. He realises his conduct was extremely damaging.

"In a bid to prevent his behaviour he took to pouring bleach on his penis."