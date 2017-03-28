Police cleared over tower block double murder response

Hugh Gallacher killed Tracy Gabriel and Keith Taylor then jumped to his death.

Murdered: Victims Keith Taylor and Tracy Gabriel.

Police have been cleared of any wrongdoing in their response to a double murder at an Aberdeen tower block.

Hugh Gallacher, 56, stabbed Tracy Gabriel and Keith Taylor to death at Donside Court on July 19 last year.

Neighbours called 999 after hearing the disturbance but when officers arrived at the flat, Gallacher jumped to his death from a 12th floor balcony.

In response, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) launched an inquiry into the force's handling of the incident.

The investigation focused "on the circumstances leading up to the man's death following the arrival of officers".

Scotland's Police Investigations and Review Commissioner submitted a report to the Crown Office, which on Tuesday said no charges would be made against the officers.

A spokesman said: "After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the procurator fiscal concluded that no further investigation is required.

"We have contacted families of the deceased and offered a meeting to discuss the matter."

Following their deaths, Ms Gabriel's family called the 40-year-old a "much-loved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and cousin", while 43-year-old Mr Taylor was described as a "happy-go-lucky lad".

