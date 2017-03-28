Man charged after 'driving scooter into river drunk'

The 64-year-old was pulled from the river in Aberdeen on Monday.

A man has been charged after allegedly recklessly driving his scooter into the River Dee while drunk.

The 64-year-old was pulled from the river in Aberdeen on Monday and taken to the city's Royal Infirmary.

He was treated for injuries which were not life-threatening and charged with culpable and reckless conduct.

The rescue, near Gray's School of Art at the Robert Gordon University, involved the police and RNLI.

On Tuesday, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 64-year-old man has been charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct and reported to the procurator fiscal."

