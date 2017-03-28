  • STV
BrewDog blame lawyers after pub forced to change name

Cara Sulieman

The Wolf in Birmingham changed their name after a threatening letter from the company.

BrewDog: The company have been blasted on social media.
BrewDog: The company have been blasted on social media.

Scottish brewers BrewDog have blamed "trigger happy" lawyers after threatened legal action forced an independent pub to change their name.

The self-proclaimed "punk" company were blasted on social media after the story about The Wolf in Birmingham.

Originally called The Lone Wolf, owners say they changed their name after receiving a letter from BrewDog's lawyers threatening legal action.

The brewers have recently launched a vodka with the same name and the letter said they owned the trademark.

Co-founder James Watt initially blamed lawyers, saying in a tweet he has now deleted: "Our lawyers got a bit trigger happy. We are happy for the Lone Wolf Bar in Birmingham to keep using the name."

The bar, which had already changed its signage and branding, was not satisfied with the response, tweeting: "Shame we had to spend money rebranding because of 'lawyers'."

On Tuesday, Mr Watt once again tweeted, offering to cover costs.

He said: "Earlier today we contacted Lone Wolf bar and said we would not only cover all costs, but invited them up to make their own gin with us."

BrewDog had come under attack on social media after the story was initially reported in The Guardian.

