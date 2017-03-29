Baby red squirrel rescued after nest found in felled tree

Tiny one-week-old now being cared for at the Scottish SPCA centre in Fishcross.

Baring up well: Billy the red squirrel is being fed by syringe. Scottish SPCA

A baby red squirrel was rescued after its nest was discovered in a felled tree in Aberdeenshire.

Thumbsized and hairless, the baby, dubbed Billy by rescuers, was found in Insh on March 13.

He is being looked after by staff at the Scottish SPCA's National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, and will be released into the wild once full-grown.

Centre manager Colin Seddon said: "Sheelagh McAllister is our most experienced red squirrel rearer and Billy currently needs fed by syringe every few hours.

"He should open his eyes at around five weeks old, and that's the same time the weaning process will begin.

"Billy will remain in our care until he is completely independent. Ideally, he'll be part of a group of red squirrels that can be returned to the wild together, at a supported release site.

"Nesting season for both squirrels and birds is well under way so we urge people to take care when cutting down trees/trimming hedges. It's best to check for nests first to avoid any accidents."

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.